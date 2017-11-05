Arts Scene: Violinist Jennifer Frautschi

Listen to the Full Program Here.

The performing arts this autumn are brimming with plans, led by the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Central High School Crisis. Time itself is being stretched, with all of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s season openers ahead. The first Masterworks symphony concert is with violinist Jennifer Frautschi. She will also open the River Rhapsodies season. First Masterworks, and a bit of background about the soloist.

Jennifer Frautschi began violin lessons with the Suzuki Method when she was three, following her older sister. She was acknowledged early on for her gifts. At home in classical and contemporary repertoire, she has had several new works composed for her. Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson speaks with Frautschi about the upcoming season. In the second half of the program, ASO Conductor Philip Mann outlines the program for us.