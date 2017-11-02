Bill And Hillary Clinton To Speak About 1992 Campaign At Little Rock Event

By 2 hours ago

File photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Little Rock on Sept. 11, 2011 at the dedication of the renovated Clinton Presidential Park Bridge.
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Bill and Hillary Clinton are appearing jointly at a lecture in the former president's home state later this month to mark the 25th anniversary of his 1992 election.

The Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation announced Thursday the former first couple is appearing at a "special conversation" on Nov. 18 that will be moderated by political strategist and commentator James Carville. The event is being presented through the Frank and Kula Kumpuris distinguished lecture series.

The announcement said the two will discuss the 1992 campaign, their time in the White House and their public service careers.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics