Bill Requires Arkansas Candidates To File Campaign Finance Reports Electronically

File photo of State Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R-Rogers) presenting her electronic filing bill in the 2015 legislative session. The bill failed to pass out of the House.
Republican State Rep. Jana Della Rosa of Rogers is renewing her effort to make Arkansas political candidates’ campaign finance reports more searchable. Della Rosa filed a bill this week requiring legislative, judicial and constitutional office candidates to enter their campaign finance information electronically through a new online system.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office is currently installing the system. Della Rosa says the measure will allow people to more easily see who contributes to candidates.

“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be doing this and making ourselves as transparent to the public as we can. It just doesn’t seem like it’s asking us to do very much, just to enter our information into an online system instead of writing it on a piece of paper,” she says.

The proposal, HB1427, is similar to a bill Della Rosa sponsored that failed to pass out of the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 2015 legislative session. She says the current financial reporting system is inadequate.

“What we have now is not searchable, really at all. That’s the ultimate goal in all of this: to get a usable, searchable database for the public for campaign finance in Arkansas.”

In the last fiscal session, Della Rosa says the General Assembly appropriated more than $700,000 to the Secretary of State’s office to install the new filing system, which is expected to be ready by the summer. Her bill would mandate that candidates use the new system.

Della Rosa’s bill does grant exemptions to politicians who do not have adequate internet access, after some rural lawmakers raised concerns about not having a reliable connection. Under the bill, those lawmakers can submit an affidavit stating their dilemma and file the traditional paper finance reports with the Secretary of State.

In order to pass the House or Senate, the bill would require a two-thirds majority vote, as it amends initiated acts passed by Arkansas voters.

Della Rosa says she’ll present her bill in the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs next Wednesday. The committee meets at 10am.

Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Politics
Arkansas Politics Blog

Related Content

Governor Tells Arkansas Agencies To Brace For Possible Cuts

Asa Hutchinson governor
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's asking several agencies to make contingency plans for potential budget cuts after finance officials announced the state's net revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday he's asking for the plans as he watches the state's revenue over the next couple months and will decide by March whether to make any adjustments. Hutchinson said the agencies he's asking for plans from include the departments of Human Services, Education and Correction.

Arkansas January Revenue Lags, $57 Million Below Projections For Fiscal Year

Arkansas state revenue fell short of projections for the month of January, bringing collections to $57.1 million below forecast for the first seven months of the fiscal year.

The Department of Finance and Administration says state net revenue came in 8.1 percent below forecast last month. January individual income tax collections came in about $26.8 million below forecast, with sales and corporate income taxes also falling slightly below projections.

Campus Concealed Carry Bill Clears Arkansas House

The Arkansas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill requiring public colleges and universities in Arkansas to allow firearms on their campuses.

Lawmakers Give Final OK On Tax Break For Retired Veterans

The floor of the Arkansas Senate.
Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to a tax break for retired veterans that will be paid for by raising taxes on soda, candy, unemployment benefits and digital downloads.

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation to exempt military veterans' retirement benefits from the state income tax.

The measure passed on a 29-0 vote and heads to the governor's desk.

The measure faced opposition from conservatives who said that funding the $13 million exemption means raising taxes elsewhere.

Arkansas Telemedicine Bill Advances Out Of Senate Committee

Legislation is advancing to expand the scope of telemedicine in Arkansas.

Republican State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe of Rogers is the lead sponsor of the telemedicine bill, SB146, which advanced out of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Wednesday. Bledsoe explained that under her legislation, telemedicine could be legally practiced beyond official clinical settings, to anywhere a patient is located.