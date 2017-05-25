Boozman Praises President Trump's Immigration Enforcement Budget, Begins Chair Role

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
U.S. Senator John Boozman is applauding President Trump’s immigration enforcement budget proposals, but is cautioning that other parts of the Homeland Security budget are “unworkable.” The Republican senator convened his first meeting as chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Thursday.

Boozman praised increases in spending for border patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This budget request gets many things right. We’ve seen over the past few months that border security and immigration enforcement are closely related. As the new administration has demonstrated there are consequences for those entering and staying in the country illegally,” said Boozman.

Others on the committee, like Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, found plenty to object to in Trump’s immigration enforcement budget.

“I think the budget proposal can be summed up pretty quickly. Abyssmal. I’m not surprised that the budget before us proposed billions of taxpayer dollars to build a misguided wall on the southern border and to fund the President’s deportation force,” the committee’s vice-chair said.

The President’s budget would boost Homeland Security’s Border and Immigration budget by $2.7 billion. That includes over 1,600 new ICE employees, 500 border patrol agents, and more than $1 billion for detention facilities.

While Boozman generally approved of the immigration enforcement budget, he said he would like to see more specific plans, and that other parts of the budget may be non-starters.

“Many of the choices reflected in this budget put the subcommittee in a difficult position. For instance, it assumes statutory changes to programs that Congress would almost certainly be unable to enact before the fiscal year. From the proposed increase to airline passenger fees; to the significant reductions for state and local partners; to the failure to invest adequately in research and development this budget fails to take into consideration many practical realities,” said Boozman.

The subcommittee plans to review the DHS budget proposal over the next two weeks.

Related Content

Arkansas Taxes Task Force Kicks Off, Selects Senate Majority Leader As Chair

By May 22, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren (R-Gravette) was selected as to chair the Tax Reform and Relief Task Force.
Arkansas legislators held the first meeting of a newly formed task force on taxes on Monday and selected its leadership. Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren (R-Gravette) was confirmed as chair.

The Tax Reform and Relief Task Force was formed as part of a compromise last legislative session that helped deliver a $50-million tax cut for low-income Arkansans. Some conservatives had called instead for a $100-million-plus tax cut for the state’s wealthiest earners.

Two-Way: Arkansas Senate President Says Targeting Exemptions, Not Just Cuts On Tax Task Force Plate

By May 15, 2017
Jonathan Dismang
Arkansas lawmakers are starting the lay groundwork for changes to the tax code in 2018. Members of a task force were announced this month charged with reviewing the state's tax system. The group was formed by legislation that enabled an over $50 million income tax cut in the last legislative session.

KUAR's Jacob Kauffman spoke with State Senator Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) about the task force's goals and whether another signature, high-dollar income tax cut is a priority.

Two-Way: U.S. Representative French Hill On Comey Firing & Healthcare

By May 12, 2017
U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District). File photo.
The news emanating from the Oval Office this week has escalated arguments the Trump White House, and before that his campaign, has illicit ties to the Russian government. Meanwhile, the President’s legislative agenda is hobbling along.

U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District) joined KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman to share his thoughts on FBI Director James Comey and the future of healthcare.

Two-Way: Healthcare Vote Spurs Democrat Joshua Mahony's Bid To Unseat U.S. Rep. Womack

By May 10, 2017

Arkansas Democrats weren’t even able to muster a full slate of challengers for Arkansas’s four U.S. House seats last election but in northwest Arkansas, four-term Republican Congressman Steve Womack now has a race on his hands. Joshua Mahony, the 36-year old head of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, is running as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat. He spoke with KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman about his bid for Congress.

U.S. Rep. French Hill's Constituents Say 'No' To Repeal and Replace At Protest

By May 8, 2017
Constituents of central Arkansas Congressman French Hill rallied at his Little Rock office on Monday to decry his vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. KUAR estimates about 50 people lined a sidewalk on North University Avenue holding signs saying “repeal and replace French Hill,” among other slogans. It was a grassroots effort that Katherine Pope helped organize.