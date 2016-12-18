Boy, 3, Out Shopping With Grandma Dies In Road Rage Shooting

By Dec 18, 2016

Acen King, identified as being the toddler killed in a shooting Saturday night, in a photograph provided by family members.

Police say a 3-year-old boy being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother was killed in an Arkansas road rage shooting when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car because he thought she "wasn't moving fast enough."

Authorities say the boy and his grandmother were at a stop sign in southwest Little Rock on Saturday when a driver apparently angry about the delay stepped out of his car and opened fire. They say the boy was struck by gunfire at least once.

The grandmother wasn't struck. She drove away and called police from a shopping center.

Police Lt. Steve McClanahan says investigators believe the grandmother and the boy "were completely innocent" and have no relationship with the shooter.

Police say they're looking for an older black Chevrolet Impala driven by a tall black man.

