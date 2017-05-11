Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Fresh Air' With Terry Gross Fan Art

The New York Times Magazine wrote last year: "In a culture in which we are all talking about ourselves more than ever, Gross is not only listening intently; she's asking just the right questions." We couldn't agree more. Neither can the nearly 650 NPR Member stations carrying the show and the 6.2 million people a week that tune in.*

Today we celebrate Fresh Air's 30th anniversary and we'd love for public radio fans to use #FreshAir30 and share their favorite show memories, interviews, and the questions only Terry could ask. We'll be retweeting and sharing social media gems on NPR Extra's Facebook and Twitter channels.



Social love for Terry

Speaking of Terry, we rounded up memorable depictions of the Fresh Air host spotted on Instagram. Have more art pieces or selfies sporting Fresh Air mugs or hats you'd like to share? Let us know with #FreshAir30.



Honorable mentions

Terry's talent for questioning got the iconic cartoon treatment from The New Yorker.

A parody poster of Gross Air with Terry Fresh made an appearance during a season 27 episode of the The Simpsons featuring NPR Music's Bob Boilen.



