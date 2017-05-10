Chinese Textile Firm Hiring Up To 800 In East Arkansas

A Chinese textile company is transforming a former television factory in east Arkansas into its first North American facility in a $410 million project that's expected to create up to 800 new jobs in the struggling Delta region.

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group announced Wednesday it would begin renovating the former Sanyo factory in Forrest City later this year into a facility where Arkansas cotton will be spun into yarn for textile use. The Sanyo factory has been vacant since late 2007 when the company shut down production.

Production is expected to begin at the new facility by mid-2018, and the company plans on processing more than 200,000 tons annually of Arkansas cotton.

Arkansas is providing up to $4 million in cash incentives and $11 million in payroll rebates.