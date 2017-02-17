Commission OKs $3.1 Million Bid To Better Mark Off-Ramps

An August 2016 crash involving an Arkansas State Trooper who was trying to stop a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Alma. The trooper was injured while the driver of the other vehicle was killed.
Credit KATV, Channel 7 News

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a $3.1 million bid for highway and interstate improvements aimed at reducing wrong-way crashes.

The commission awarded the contract to Ewing Signal Construction of Nixa, Missouri. The project calls for improvements on interstate off-ramps, including sign replacements, lowered signs and other projects that officials hope will cut down on the number of crashes caused by people driving the wrong way on the ramps.

The project includes improvements to 351 off-ramps in the state on interstates and busy highways like U.S. 67 and U.S. 70.

Construction is expected to begin in the next two to four weeks with completion expected later this year.

Arkansas Transportation

Related Content

State Trooper Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash On Arkansas Interstate

By Aug 8, 2016
Arkansas State Police

Authorities say an Arkansas State Police trooper was seriously injured after his patrol car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40. The driver of the other vehicle was killed.

State police say Trooper Roy Moomey's car was hit shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on the interstate near Alma. Moomey had been responding to a call of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the interstate.

State police say the trooper was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Troopers are working to identify the driver of the other vehicle.