DJ Sessions: Classical With A Twist

Terrance McKnight of WQXR in New York speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about artists bringing classical music in interesting new directions, including the Ethiopian-born composer and pianist Girma Yifrashewa.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.



Music From The Segment

Fats Waller, “Handful of Keys”

Fats Waller, “Handful of Keys” (performed by Speakeasy String Quartet)

Girma Yifrashewa, “Sememen”

David Rakowski, “Absofunkinlutely”

Carman Moore, “Wellness for All”

