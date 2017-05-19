Duggar Sisters File Privacy Suit Against City, Magazine

Four sisters of Josh Duggar who were revealed to have told police that they'd been molested by their older brother are suing the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, and publishers of the magazine that first revealed their identities.

Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar are suing the city, the county and the publishers of InTouch Weekly for breaching their privacy.

They allege city and county investigators promised them confidentiality. That was after an anonymous tipster reported the girls had been molested by their brother. They allege that the city and county breached that promise when documents were released to the magazine containing enough information to identify the sisters.

They allege the magazine then exposed them globally.

The four were among the "19 Kids and Counting" on the TLC reality show that chronicled the personal life of Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. It was pulled from the network last year over revelations that Josh, oldest of the Duggar siblings, had molested four of his sisters and a baby sitter.