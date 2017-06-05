Early Voting Opens Tuesday On Pine Bluff Tax Increase Try

Early voting starts Tuesday in Pine Bluff on a temporary five-eighths-cent sales tax increase.

Proponents say the seven-year levy will revive the southeastern Arkansas city of 50,000. Opponents say that a "Go Forward Pine Bluff" initiative to be funded by public and private money will take power away from the people and create government secrecy.

Election Day is June 13. Amid concerns that disabled voters might not have easy access to polls during the early voting period, Jefferson County Judge Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV says parking spots for county elected officials on the west side of the county courthouse will be used for handicapped parking. Wilkins said that, last year, some voters had to park blocks away from the courthouse.

If approved, Pine Bluff's sales tax would climb to 10.375 percent.