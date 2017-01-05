Forecasters Issue Winter Weather Advisory For Arkansas

Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for much of western and central Arkansas as a storm system heads into the state.

The advisory goes into effect early Friday and lasts until mid-afternoon. The National Weather Service says snow will start falling in the overnight hours then persist throughout Friday morning. Forecasters say snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible with locally higher amounts, especially in the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains.

Forecasters say other areas could see just a dusting of snow or nothing at all.

The wintry weather is part of a larger storm system making its way across the South.