Forecasters Issue Winter Weather Advisory For Arkansas

File photo of snow in Little Rock in February 2015.
Credit KUAR News

Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for much of western and central Arkansas as a storm system heads into the state.

The advisory goes into effect early Friday and lasts until mid-afternoon. The National Weather Service says snow will start falling in the overnight hours then persist throughout Friday morning. Forecasters say snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible with locally higher amounts, especially in the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains.

Forecasters say other areas could see just a dusting of snow or nothing at all.

The wintry weather is part of a larger storm system making its way across the South.

Arkansas Weather

Spring-Like Storms, Then Snow In Forecast For Arkansas

By Jan 3, 2017
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas could be in for some wild weather next week as spring-like temperatures give way to thunderstorms and a cold front that could be packing snow and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will reach into the 60s and 70s Monday before a cold front pushes in from the Plains to the state, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say some of the storms could be severe across southeast Arkansas.