Former Arkansas Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charge

Prosecutors say a former Arkansas lawmaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy for arranging bribes while he was a member of the state House.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Republican former Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Arkansas to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Prosecutors say sentencing will be scheduled later.

A phone call to a number listed for Neal was not immediately returned.

Neal admitted that between 2013 and 2015 while he was a state representative he conspired with a state senator to appropriate money to nonprofit organizations in exchange for bribes. Neal received about $38,000 as a result of his actions.

The name of the senator wasn't revealed.

Neal served two terms in the House.