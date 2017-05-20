Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Hasan Minhaj; Cape Verdean Dance Music; Jill Soloway

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Hasan Minhaj On Roasting Trump And Growing Up A 'Third Culture Kid': "I'm an Indian-American-Muslim kid," Minhaj says, "but am I more Indian or am I more American? What part of my identity am I?" His new Netflix special is called Homecoming King.

'Synthesize The Soul' Offers A Perfectly Paced Dance Party: A new collection presents synthesizer dance music from the Cape Verde islands in the '70s and '80s. Critic Milo Miles says the music on Synthesize The Soul will sweeps you up with energy and rhythm.

'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway Seeks To Upend Television With 'I Love Dick': I Love Dick tackles themes of gender, sexual obsession and artistic insecurity, all through a humorous lens. "Transparent was my origin story," Soloway says. "This is my story about finding my voice."



