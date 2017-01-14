Fresh Air Weekend: Jeff Bridges; Netflix' 'Unfortunate Events'; Sportscaster Joe Buck

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jeff Bridges Abides By His Actor Dad's Example: Bring Joy To The Set: "He really wanted all his kids to go into acting because he loved it so much," Bridges says of his father. In Hell or High Water, Bridges plays an aging Texas ranger tracking two bank robbers.

'Series Of Unfortunate Events' On Netflix Will Charm And Delight: Daniel Handler has adapted his popular children's book series for Netflix. Critic David Bianculli says A Series Of Unfortunate Events is "one of the best new TV shows in a long time."

Hall-Of-Fame Sportscaster Joe Buck Admits To Being A 'Lucky Bastard': Buck's new memoir details his experiences in sports and life, including his addiction to hair-plug transplants. When it comes to announcing, he says, "I don't have a rooting interest for either side."

