Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Max Brooks; 'What She Ate'; Poet Molly McCully Brown

Novelist Max Brooks On Doomsday, Dyslexia And Growing Up With Hollywood Parents: Brooks' stable childhood with parents Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft stands in contrast to the wild stories he tells in novels like World War Z and Minecraft: The Island.

'What She Ate' Reveals The Plates And Palates Of 6 Notable Women: Laura Shapiro has likened her method of biographical research to "standing in line at the supermarket and peering into the other carts." Critic Maureen Corrigan says her resulting book is fascinating.

Poet Imagines Life Inside A 1910 Institution That Eugenics Built: Molly McCully Brown, who has cerebral palsy, says that if she'd been born in a different era, she might have been sent to the "Virginia State Colony," an early landmark of the U.S. eugenics movement.

