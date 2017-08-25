Govenor Spares One Inmate, Sets Execution Date for Another

Gov. Hutchinson has spared the life of one death row inmate, on the same day that he set an execution date for another.

Following a routine 30 day comment period, the governor announced Friday that he’ll grant clemency to Jason McGehee. McGehee was one of the eight Arkansas inmates scheduled for execution in April, and the first to have his lethal injection stayed by a court.

Anti-death penalty activists argued that McGehee’s age (21) at the time of the crime ought to be considered, as well as the fact that two alleged accomplices in the beating death of Johnny Melbourne, 15, in 1996 were given life sentences and not the death penalty.



“In making this decision I considered many factors including the entire trial transcript, meetings with members of the victim’s family and the recommendation of the Parole Board. In addition, the disparity in sentence given to Mr. McGehee compared to the sentences of his co-defendants was a factor in my decision, as well,” the governor wrote in a statement.

McGehee will now serve life without parole, which was the same sentence given to the two other defendants in the Melbourne case. The trio was accused of kidnapping, torturing and killing the young man after he told police about their involvement in a theft.

The clemency decision was announced on Friday, shortly after the governor set an execution date for another inmate. Jack Gordon Greene, 62, is now set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 9 for killing his brother and a preacher in 1991.

Greene’s execution date drew a quick response on Twitter. Anti-death penalty activists say he is severely mentally ill, and therefore not eligible for the death penalty. His attorneys reported that Greene suffers from delusions, and believes that his spinal cord has been removed from his body and stolen.

In April, Arkansas drew national and international attention for a wave of four executions that took place over several days. At the time, the state argued that it needed to use an expedited execution schedule because its lethal injection drugs were set to expire on May 1 and that it would not be possible to obtain more.

The state has now acquired more of the drugs used in the three-drug lethal injection cocktail. By law, it does not have to provide specifics about when or where those drugs were purchased.

Greene’s execution, if it takes place, would be the fifth in Arkansas in 2017. Texas has already carried out five executions this year, and has several more planned.

The most recent U.S. execution took place Thursday night, when Florida put Mark James Asay to death by lethal injection. Asay identified as a white supremacist and was convicted of killing a black man and another man who was dressed as a female prostitute in 1987.

