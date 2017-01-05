Governor Hutchinson Expects Tough Fight On Tax Cut Plan

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he expects a tougher fight over his $50 million tax cut plan than what he encountered two years ago when he won approval for a much larger reduction for thousands of middle-income taxpayers.

In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of the legislative session, Hutchinson said he wouldn't support rolling back a grocery tax cut enacted in 2013 to help pay for a larger tax cut. The Republican governor has proposed cutting taxes for thousands of low-income residents.

Hutchinson also said the Legislature should hold off on any changes to the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion while Congress debates the future of the federal health overhaul that enabled it. He also said he expects the state will be able to resume executions this year.