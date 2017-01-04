Governor Hutchinson: Money From Medical Marijuana Should Only Go Toward Program

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says fees and taxes on the state's medical marijuana program should pay for its regulation, and that he doesn't want lawmakers to eye the new program as a way to raise money for tax cuts or other budget needs.

Hutchinson said Wednesday he doesn't want the state to go into a budget hole with its launch of the medical marijuana program voters approved in November. He said he wouldn't support imposing additional taxes on the drug as a way to raise money for other needs.

Hutchinson said any restrictions on the drug and the launch of the program, including limits on types of marijuana products sold, should be addressed first by the commission created to oversee the program.

Hutchinson, a Republican, is a former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and had campaigned against the medical marijuana ballot measure.