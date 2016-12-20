Governor Lays Out Priorities For 2017 Arkansas Legislative Session

Arkansas' governor says that during the 2017 legislative session he wants lawmakers to concentrate on topics dealing with his three "Es" - economic development, education and efficiency within state government.

At the state Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he wanted legislators to "capture the essence" of what his priorities would be during next year's session, which starts Jan. 9. He noted legislators will likely have their own ideas, too, particularly alternate tax plans and on social issues like abortion or gay rights.

Hutchinson had announced many of the items before. Senate President Jonathan Dismang said after the governor's remarks that none of Hutchinson's ideas appeared doomed from the start.

The governor wouldn't identify any of his proposals as a favorite, saying all were worthy.