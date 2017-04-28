Governor Refuses Call For Outside Investigation Into Thursday's Execution

The Arkansas governor says he sees no reason for anything beyond a routine review of execution procedures after an inmate lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection.

Asa Hutchinson told reporters Friday that the execution of Kenneth Williams will be reviewed by the Department of Correction. That's typical anytime an inmate is put to death.

Williams' attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union have called for a full investigation. In a statement early Friday, Rita Sklar, the executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas said the state may have subjected the inmate to cruel and unusual punishment in its rush to use a lethal injection drug before it expires, following reports that the man convulsed and lurched during his execution.

Hutchinson says the use of the sedative midazolam has been upheld by courts. He says he doesn't think Arkansas needs to change its lethal-injection protocol.