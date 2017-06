In advance of the release of their new record, members of the Wildflower Revue joined KUAR's Flap Jones on the air to talk about their music and play a few songs. The band is made up of Amy Garland Angel, Mandy McBryde and Bonnie Montgomery.

The visit on the air comes one week before the trio perform at a record release and benefit for Little Rock's historic Dreamland Ballroom on Saturday, January 21. You can learn more here.