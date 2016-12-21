Related Program: 
Arts & Letters

The Holly Jolly Trolley: A Ride Through Arkansas History

By J. Bradley Minnick 20 minutes ago
Arts & Letters

On this special holiday episode of Arts & Letters, we uncover true tales of Arkansas's past while touring the streets of Little Rock and North Little Rock inside the Rock Region Metro Streetcar—our “Holly Jolly Trolley.”

 

Along the streetcar rails we enounter a cast of characters, who tell of the cities' history bound up in the brick and mortar of the buildings—filled with ghosts and song.

 

Along the way, we learn about the markets and specialty shops of the Rivermarket's old Arcade Building, the sometimes violent political fights of the Old State House, famed guests of the Capitol Hotel, the origins of structures north of the Arkansas River, and much more.

 

Our guide is University of Arkansas at Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture archivist Shannon Lausch. We're also treated to a dose of holiday cheer from musicians who hop aboard our streetcar. Our thanks go out to Amyjo Savannah, Brian Nahlen, the Sisters of Harmony, Stephen Winter, and Charlotte Taylor for their contributions.

 

Support for this program was provided by the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

