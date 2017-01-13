How High Is Too High For A Pile Of Chicken Droppings?

With the growing season still weeks away, chicken waste that will be used as fertilizer is piling up in barns across the South and causing worries about spontaneous combustion.

A chicken litter pile this week triggered a wildfire that destroyed a mobile home before being brought under control. Agriculture officials say the right mix of moisture, texture and decomposition is needed to produce a burning pile of waste, and that farmers should be mindful of how high they stack manure in their barns.

They recommend that waste piles not exceed 7 feet. At Charleston, Arkansas, on Wednesday, a pile estimated at 8 or 9 feet high caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.