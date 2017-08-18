How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Without Hurting Your Eyes

Doctors are warning spectators not to look directly at the sun without protection during Monday’s eclipse. It can cause permanent damage like solar retinopathy or blindness, especially for people outside the path of totality.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dr. Nhung H. Brandenburg, president of the Georgia Optometric Association, about how to view the eclipse safely.
- More information on the American Astronomical Association’s full list of verified solar eclipse protection
- How to make a pinhole projector for eclipse viewing
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.