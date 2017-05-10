Infrastructure: What needs fixing in your neighborhood?

Drive a car, take a train or stroll down a street, chances are you'll walk — literally, in some cases — into an infrastructure issue.

Potholes. Broken bridges. Aging airports. All problems that could be fixed under President Trump's pledge to invest $1 trillion in to America's infrastructure.

The question is: Where are all these problems?

Every state has a laundry list of structures and facilities in need of repair and Marketplace Weekend wants to hear about some of the worst of them.

How is an infrastructure issue impacting your day-to-day life? Has a project been promised to your area but you're still waiting? And commuters, is the state of the road or rail in your neighborhood causing you headaches on the way in to work everyday?

Send us your stories, photos or even the sounds of your infrastructure issues.

You can get in touch with us at weekend@marketplace.org, reach out on Facebook or Twitter or call us: 800-648-5114.

And yes, we may feature you on the show!