Inmate Asks Arkansas High Court To Halt Upcoming Execution

By 1 hour ago

Jack Greene
Credit Arkansas Department of Correction

An Arkansas inmate scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week has asked the state's highest court to halt his execution amid his attorneys' claims that he doesn't understand why he is to be put to death.

Attorneys for Jack Greene asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to issue an emergency stay of execution. Greene is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and later shot.

Greene's attorneys asked for the stay while they appeal a lower court's dismissal of their lawsuit challenging an Arkansas law giving the state's top prison official the authority to determine whether Greene is competent to be executed. Greene's attorneys say their inmate suffers from psychotic delusions.

Arkansas Executions 2017

Lawyers, Doctors Ask Arkansas Governor To Stop Pending Execution

By Oct 25, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

Groups of lawyers and mental health professionals want Arkansas' governor to stop the scheduled execution of Jack Greene, saying the inmate is mentally ill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is reviewing Greene's case.

The inmate is scheduled to die Nov. 9 for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett. Prosecutors say Greene beat Burnett with a can of hominy before slitting his throat and shooting him.

Arkansas Board Rejects Condemned Killer's Clemency Bid

By Oct 5, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

The Arkansas Parole Board says a man scheduled to die next month for killing a man who had helped him out does not deserve to have his sentence reduced to a life term.

Jack Greene is set to die Nov. 9 at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, southeast of Little Rock. He was convicted in the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy and then stabbed.

The board said Thursday that it would recommend that Gov. Asa Hutchinson let the death sentence stand.

Victim's Family, Defense Battle Over Clemency For Death Row Inmate

By Oct 4, 2017
Matt Mershon / KATV

As the Nov. 9 execution date for convicted killer Jack Greene draws near, the Arkansas Parole Board is considering whether to recommend the governor grant him clemency.

Jack Gordon Greene was convicted in 1992 of murdering pastor Sidney Burnett at his home near Clarksville. Greene bound, stabbed, and beat Burnett to death just three days after murdering his own brother, Tommy, in North Carolina.