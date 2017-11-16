Lebanon's Saad Hariri Reportedly Accepts Invitation To Visit France

French President Emmanuel Macron's office says that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who abruptly resigned earlier this month while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, has accepted an invitation to come to France.

Reuters reports that: "Macron invited Hariri and his family to come to France, apparently as a way to put an end to allegations that the prime minister is being held against his will."

Hariri's sudden resignation stunned Lebanon, throwing it into political chaos. Adding further confusion, Hariri has not returned home since his Nov. 4 announcement, prompting Lebanese President Michel Aoun to accuse Saudi Arabia of forcing him to resign and then "detaining" him, a charge the Saudis have denied.

On Wednesday, Aoun said "nothing justified" Hariri's failure to return from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters in Germany, Macron said he had discussed the invitation with Hariri and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and that "we agreed I would invite [Hariri] to France for several days with his family," according to The Washington Post. Macron added, "we need to have leaders who are free to express themselves."

He said he was not offering Hariri "exile."

As we reported earlier this month, in his resignation announcement from Riyadh, Hariri "lashed out at Iran for meddling in the affairs of 'the Arab world,' saying that Lebanon would 'rise as it had done in the past' and 'cut off the hands that wickedly extend into it.'"

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, became president late last year as part of a deal that gave some concessions to rival Hezbollah, a Shiite group backed by Iran.

