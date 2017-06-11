Little Rock Officials Want Local Control Of School District

Little Rock leaders recently approved a resolution asking the state to restore local control over the city's public schools, but the possibility of a school board election actually taking place and how much local control could be returned are up in the air.

City officials passed the resolution earlier this week, asking for an election to be held later this year after a new law regarding school districts that are under state authority takes effect. The state took over the Little Rock School District in 2015 after it was deemed to be in academic distress.

Three of the district's six schools are no longer classified as in distress and the education commissioner says the district is progressing, but no timeline has been established for local control to be returned.

Tags: 
Arkansas Education
Little Rock School District
Little Rock

