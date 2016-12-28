Little Rock Police Remove Teens Before Mall Fights Erupt

By 1 hour ago

A Little Rock Police spokesman says dozens of teenagers were asked to leave Park Plaza Mall on Monday night in an incident mirrored at several shopping centers nationwide.

Lt. Steve McClanahan says police dispatch received a tip that a shooting might occur at the mall in midtown Little Rock between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and all officers on duty were alerted. He says a second false report of an active shooting came in at about 5:45 p.m.

McClanahan says officers were already at the mall when about 75 to 100 teenagers tried to start fights. He says none of the Little Rock teens between the ages of 12 and 17 was arrested, but they were asked to leave the property before any major fights broke out.

Arkansas Crime

Lawmakers Put Crime And Punishment Under Microscope In Arkansas's Overcrowded Prisons

By editor Dec 16, 2016

Arkansas has the fastest growing inmate population of any state nationwide, and it's forced the formation of a task force to propose reforms. Now that task force is asking for the policymaking powers of the General Assembly to achieve its aims.

Arkansas should move low-level offenders into community programs where data shows they are half as likely to re-offend, according to a consultant's report.

Board of Corrections chairman Benny Magness says the state has no choice.

“We have to do something, because we’re not going to be able to continue to build ourselves out of this. We have to continue to look at things. And we’ve been struggling with this for ten years, to find other ways to slow this population down.”

Arkansas Man Arraigned In Road Rage Killing Of 3-year-old

By 1 hour ago
Gary Eugene Holmes Acen King
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

A man has been formally arraigned on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Little Rock district judge on Tuesday ordered 33-year-old Gary Holmes to remain jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Acen (AY'-sin) King.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police said Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, on Dec. 17 when he was shot.

Boy, 3, Out Shopping With Grandma Dies In Road Rage Shooting

By Dec 18, 2016
Acen King

Police say a 3-year-old boy being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother was killed in an Arkansas road rage shooting when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car because he thought she "wasn't moving fast enough."

Authorities say the boy and his grandmother were at a stop sign in southwest Little Rock on Saturday when a driver apparently angry about the delay stepped out of his car and opened fire. They say the boy was struck by gunfire at least once.

The grandmother wasn't struck. She drove away and called police from a shopping center.