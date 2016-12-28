Little Rock Police Remove Teens Before Mall Fights Erupt

A Little Rock Police spokesman says dozens of teenagers were asked to leave Park Plaza Mall on Monday night in an incident mirrored at several shopping centers nationwide.

Lt. Steve McClanahan says police dispatch received a tip that a shooting might occur at the mall in midtown Little Rock between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and all officers on duty were alerted. He says a second false report of an active shooting came in at about 5:45 p.m.

McClanahan says officers were already at the mall when about 75 to 100 teenagers tried to start fights. He says none of the Little Rock teens between the ages of 12 and 17 was arrested, but they were asked to leave the property before any major fights broke out.