LRSD School Closures Approved, Community Vows Fight

By 1 hour ago

Dr. Anika Whitfield, PTA President of Hall High School and an activist with Save Our Schools, speaks at a demonstration in front of Franklin Elementary.
Credit Chris Hickey / KUAR News

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key has approved Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore’s proposal to close three schools and repurpose a fourth. A group of community activists and parents, meanwhile, is condemning the decision.  

The plan calls for the closure of Franklin Elementary, Wilson Elementary and the Woodruff Early Childhood Center. Under the plan, the alternative school Hamilton Learning Academy would move to the Wilson campus.

Poore, who was appointed to his position by the state last year, has argued the closures are necessary to reduce expenditures. The district is planning to cut costs by about $11 million next school year. After a 2014 federal court settlement on desegregation, the district is facing the total loss of roughly $37 million in annual funding. The district’s budget is more than $300 million

About 800 of the district’s 24,000 students currently attend the affected schools.

The plans have drawn the ire of parents and community groups who say the school closures will be a drain on certain low-income, predominantly black neighborhoods. They also challenge the state’s authority in the matter and say these decisions should be made on a local level. The group called Save Our Schools gathered outside Franklin Elementary on Friday to protest the decision. In a statement, they said they “wholeheartedly reject” the action taken by Key and Poore.

The LRSD has been under state control for more than two years, after the State Board of Education deemed six of its more than 40 schools to be in academic distress. Since that time, three of the schools have been removed from the distressed list, including two just this week, J.A. Fair and McClellan High Schools.

You can listen to audio from some of the protest’s speakers below.

Retired Arkansas Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey speaks at the Friday protest.
Credit Chris Hickey / KUAR News

Andrea Hogan Lewis, an LRSD parent, speaks at the demonstration Friday.
Credit Chris Hickey / KUAR News

Below is audio of State Education Commissioner Johnny Key reading a statement on his acceptance of the closure and budget cut plan at the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

The state Board of Education at its meeting Thursday.
Credit Arkansas Department of Education

Tags: 
Arkansas Education
Little Rock

Related Content

Little Rock School District Announces Plans To Close or Repurpose Four Schools

By & Jan 17, 2017
Michael Poore Little Rock Superintendent
Jacob Kuaffman / KUAR News

Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore today announced the district’s latest plans for budget cuts in order to contend with a $37 million loss in state desegregation aid. The plan calls for the closure of Franklin and Wilson elementary schools, as well as the Woodruff Early Childhood Center.

Students attending the Hamilton Learning Academy would move to the Wilson campus. Poore announced that Carver Elementary, which had previously been considered for closure, will remain open.

Head Of Little Rock Schools Talks Closures, Future Of State-Run District

By Jan 24, 2017
LRSD head Mike Poore (file photo).
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

The tumult in the Little Rock School District, which is under state control, continues in the new year with plans to close or re-purpose four schools. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman spoke with Superintendent Mike Poore about the future of the district and the legitimacy of state control.

Topics also include: a special election to continue a tax, the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, the impact to charter schools in the district, and the return of local control.

LRSD Superintendent Outlines Budget Cuts, Ramifications For Five Schools

By Nov 4, 2016
Little Rock School District

Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore on Thursday outlined initial plans for at least an additional 10 million dollars in budget cuts in the next fiscal year with loss of 37 million dollars in state desegregation aid. 

Two Little Rock Schools Recommended To Be Removed From Academic Distress

By Jan 30, 2017
Little Rock School District buses
Wikipedia

The Arkansas Department of Education is recommending two Little Rock School District campuses be removed from the academic distress category. The LRSD schools are among a list of ten released by the department on Monday. The entire district in Blytheville is also recommended to be cleared of the designation. 

The State Board of Education will ultimately decide on the recommendations at a meeting February 9.

Two-Way: Education Commissioner Johnny Key On LRSD's Future Under New Leadership

By Apr 28, 2016
File. Education Commissioner Johnny Key speaking to reporters in the state Capitol building.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Education Commissioner Johnny Key is sticking with his decision to bring in Bentonville's Michael Poore as superintendent for the state-controlled Little Rock School District. KUAR's Jacob Kauffman spoke to Key about trust, an academic vision, charter schools, segregation, and school closings.

Arkansas Education Head Johnny Key, "My Mistake" On LRSD Superintendent Announcement

By & Apr 22, 2016
Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key testifying to a joint meeting of the Education Committees.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key says the way he handled the decision to bring in a new superintendent for the Little Rock School District was a "mistake" that has led to the "poor implementation" of new leadership.

Community Members Speak Out Against State Takeover Of LRSD

By Jan 27, 2015
A community forum held January 26th on possible state intervention.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / KUAR

Community members spoke against a state takeover of the Little Rock School District to a packed crowd of roughly 150 people at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center Monday night for the "Protect Our Little Rock Schools Forum," planned by Arkansas Community Organizations.

Arkansas State Board of Education Chairman Sam Ledbetter, civic leaders, and members of the Little Rock School Board attended the meeting.  The forum was held in advance of the State Board of Education’s Wednesday decision about whether to take over the LRSD because of six schools in academic distress.