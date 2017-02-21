Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony

Listen to the radio program.

On this episode of At the Symphony, we preview Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2 in C Minor. Known as the "Resurrection" Symphony, this expansive work represents something of a quest to discover the answers to the fundamental questions to life, the meaning and purpose of human existence and the problem of the afterlife. Lasting nearly and hour and a half, the work contains measures of tragedy, despair and exaltation.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will perform the the on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

The concert will feature the choirs of the University of Arkansas, the University of Central Arkansas, the Arkansas Chamber Singers, Lyon College and Hendrix College.

For more information visit arkansassymphony.org.