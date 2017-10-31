Mass Flu Vaccine Clinic To Be Held In Little Rock For Those With Or Without Insurance

By

Gov. Asa Hutchinson getting a flu shot Friday at the Arkansas State Capitol with Surgeon General Drew Bledsoe looking on.
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

A mass flu vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock. Flu shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hall of Industry at 2600 Howard Street off of Roosevelt Road.

People with health insurance should bring their insurance cards, while those without coverage will also be able to get the vaccine at no charge. The clinic is being hosted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Pulaski County Central Health Unit Administrator Vickie Jones is encouraging everyone to get a yearly vaccination, calling it in a statement “the best line of protection.” Beyond the mass clinic, vaccinations are also available through the Arkansas Department of Health, at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

Last Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson got his flu shot at the Arkansas State Capitol in advance of a trade mission he’s taking this week to China.

"I got my flu shot last year and I want you to know I stayed healthy all winter long. I didn’t get the flu, it really worked for me," Hutchinson told reporters. "Who knows what this winter is going to be like, but I think it’s important for everybody to go out and take this simple step to make sure they’ll have a better chance at having a good, healthy winter."

Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe said the flu is now becoming more widespread in the state and encourages anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.

"It’s important for folks to get a flu shot, especially if they’re over the age of 60. There’s really no drawback to it, so we encourage people to get their immunizations, including a flu shot every season," Bledsoe said.

Arkansas Health
Arkansas Healthcare

