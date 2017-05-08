On A Mission To Redefine English Muffins, Upstart Bakery Expands

When most Americans think of English muffins, they probably think of Thomas’. But an upstart bakery called Stone & Skillet is reinventing the English muffin as something that goes beyond morning toast.
The three-year-old company started in Medford, Massachusetts, and is now expanding to the Northeast region of the U.S., with aims to go even farther.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson visits the Stone & Skillet bakery and speaks with co-owners Dan Crothers (@DanCrothers) and Kyle Meekins (@Km0436) about the challenges of rapid growth and big brand-name competition.
More Photos
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.