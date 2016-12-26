Mississippi Man Shot In Standoff With Arkansas Police

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a standoff with Arkansas police on Christmas Day.

An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman says that 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Sunday near Batesville, about 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.

According to state police, an Independence County Sheriff's Office deputy encountered Garcia at about 7:25 a.m. Sunday and Garcia reportedly said he was armed and he refused to comply with the deputy's orders.

More local and state law enforcement agencies responded, and state police say Garcia was fatally shot after he fired a gun at officers. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.