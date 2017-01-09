Mumps Outbreak May Be Slowing In Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas officials say the number of mumps cases in the northwest part of the state appears to be leveling off.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there were 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases as of Jan. 5. State epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow says there are about 10 new cases of mumps per day. According to Haselow, health officials were seeing 40 or 50 new cases a day at the height of the outbreak.

Mumps symptoms can include fever, aches and swollen salivary glands.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that officials first announced the outbreak in August. Mumps cases have been confirmed in Rogers, Fayetteville and other nearby communities.

The health department says the region's Marshallese population has been most affected by the outbreak.