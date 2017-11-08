No Execution: Arkansas's Supreme Court Grants Emergency Stay As Mental Illness Questions Mount

By 9 minutes ago

Credit Arkansas Department of Correction

The execution of Arkansas death row inmate Jack Greene has been halted by the state Supreme Court. Justices granted an emergency stay on Tuesday for the execution slated for Thursday night. Greene’s attorneys argue he suffers from extreme mental illness and wouldn’t rationally understand his execution.

His legal team asked the state’s highest court to review a lower court ruling that the state’s prison director – not a medical professional – has the authority to determine whether a person is mentally competent to stand for execution.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office says it won’t fight the emergency stay and is declining to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a statement, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was “surprised” by the state Supreme Court’s decision.

“Last-minute delays are always very difficult and only prolong the justice the Burnett family was promised more than 20 years ago. This case has been reviewed by the courts on numerous occasions, and the state must now await further court action before the penalty given by an Arkansas jury is carried out.”

A letter from 28 mental health professionals was distributed to the governor’s office last month asking for mercy. It found Greene suffers from psychotic delusions and wouldn’t have a rational understanding of his execution. He regularly stuffs toilet paper in his nose and ears until they bleed and asked in his will to have his head removed after death.

“Mr. Greene’s illness manifests itself in extreme physical contortions, in self-mutilation, and in delusional beliefs he holds about a conspiracy against him between his attorneys and prison officials.”

The American Bar Association – which doesn’t have an official stance on the death penalty – also commented in recent days. The organization said it “has significant concerns about whether the death penalty is the appropriate punishment in his case in light his severe mental illness.”

The European Union’s ambassador to the United States sent Governor Hutchinson a letter as well. The EU “does not believe that the use of the death penalty can ever be justified” but also identified particular concerns with this case. Ambassador David O’Sullivan made a “humanitarian appeal.”

“The EU is aware that there are major concerns about Mr. Greene’s intellectual abilities and that post-conviction proceedings established an IQ of 76. Besides his potential intellectual disability, there are strong signs that Mr. Greene suffers from severe mental illness that renders him incompetent to be executed.”

Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12 year lull. The state had planned to kill eight men during an 11 day period.  Court intervention only allowed the state to kill four of those men. And since returning to carrying out the death penalty public opinion in the state has remained overwhelmingly strong for executions.

The University of Arkansas's 19th annual Arkansas Poll released on Tuesday found 72 percent of respondents support capital punishment. Only 16 percent of likely voters oppose the death penalty. That hasn't changed much since 2015 when 71 percent indicated approval of the death penalty. The poll was conducted between October 12-22nd. 

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Executions 2017

Related Content

Inmate Asks Arkansas High Court To Halt Upcoming Execution

By Nov 6, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

An Arkansas inmate scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week has asked the state's highest court to halt his execution amid his attorneys' claims that he doesn't understand why he is to be put to death.

Attorneys for Jack Greene asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to issue an emergency stay of execution. Greene is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and later shot.

Lawyers, Doctors Ask Arkansas Governor To Stop Pending Execution

By Oct 25, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

Groups of lawyers and mental health professionals want Arkansas' governor to stop the scheduled execution of Jack Greene, saying the inmate is mentally ill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is reviewing Greene's case.

The inmate is scheduled to die Nov. 9 for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett. Prosecutors say Greene beat Burnett with a can of hominy before slitting his throat and shooting him.

Arkansas Board Rejects Condemned Killer's Clemency Bid

By Oct 5, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

The Arkansas Parole Board says a man scheduled to die next month for killing a man who had helped him out does not deserve to have his sentence reduced to a life term.

Jack Greene is set to die Nov. 9 at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, southeast of Little Rock. He was convicted in the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy and then stabbed.

The board said Thursday that it would recommend that Gov. Asa Hutchinson let the death sentence stand.

Victim's Family, Defense Battle Over Clemency For Death Row Inmate

By Oct 4, 2017
Matt Mershon / KATV

As the Nov. 9 execution date for convicted killer Jack Greene draws near, the Arkansas Parole Board is considering whether to recommend the governor grant him clemency.

Jack Gordon Greene was convicted in 1992 of murdering pastor Sidney Burnett at his home near Clarksville. Greene bound, stabbed, and beat Burnett to death just three days after murdering his own brother, Tommy, in North Carolina.

Lawyers: Condemned Arkansas Man Is Mentally Ill, Shouldn't Be Executed

By Oct 2, 2017
Jack Greene
Arkansas Department of Correction

Lawyers for an Arkansas man scheduled to be executed next month say his life should be spared because he suffered sexual abuse as a child and comes from a family with a long history of mental illness.

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold a hearing Wednesday for Jack Greene, who is scheduled to die Nov. 9 for the 1991 killing of Sidney Jethro Burnett after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson.

In papers filed Monday, Greene's lawyers say he is mentally ill and that his execution would violate the U.S. Constitution and "bring shame on the state of Arkansas."