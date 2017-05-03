NPR One In More Connected Cars

NPR One will be available on select 2018 Lexus models

We are excited to announce that NPR One will be available directly from the dash on model year 2018 Lexus vehicles equipped with the Enform App Suite 2.0 infotainment system.

Using the in-dash controls for NPR One, Lexus drivers can tap on "Coming Up" to get started with national news from NPR and local news from your member station, followed by a personalized flow of stories, shows, and podcasts direct from NPR and their local public radio station. Or simply tap on "Recommended" to scroll through a curated list of stories and podcast episodes.

The experience also supports certain voice commands for driver-aware interactions. Lexus drivers will be able to launch NPR One and find and select public radio programs and stories, all without taking their eyes off the road or their hands off the steering wheel.



NPR One in the connected car

In our efforts to meet listeners wherever they are, however they choose to listen, NPR One is also available on hundreds of car models via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and on select Jaguar Land Rover models via CloudCar's justDrive technology.

The connected car is one of many platforms where listeners can experience NPR One, whether they're on the go or at home.

Where is NPR One missing from your daily routine? Tweet us @NPROne and let us know where you'd like to find NPR One next.



Ha-Hoa Hamano is a Senior Product Manager at NPR

