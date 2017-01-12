NPR One Now Available On Xbox One

In early 2016, we brought NPR One, the "just press play" experience that delivers a personalized, continuous flow of stories, to Windows 10. Today, we're excited to announce we've expanded our support for Windows and launched the NPR One experience on Xbox One.

NPR One on Xbox brings a whole new NPR experience to your living room. We've crafted the design to enhance our audio storytelling on television-sized displays. With NPR One on Xbox, we've introduced Explore to the Windows platform.

With Explore, you can easily discover new shows or skim show archives to find your favorites. You can also quickly access local and national newscasts. We plan to add additional features to Explore in the months ahead, while also bringing it to desktop and mobile.

NPR One on Windows is available now in the Xbox store under apps. To download NPR One on Windows 10 desktop or mobile, click here.

