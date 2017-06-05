Officials Expect 20K-30K Arkansas Medical Marijuana Registrants

By 1 hour ago

Credit npr.org

Arkansas officials say they anticipate that between 20,000 and 40,000 people will ask for permission to obtain medical marijuana.

The state Health Department's chief lawyer, Robert Brech, told a joint meeting of the Senate and House Public Health Committee on Monday that running Arkansas' medical marijuana program will cost about $1.5 million over the next year.

Medical marijuana registration cards will cost about $50. Under the proposed rules, an Arkansas driver's license or state ID will be required to obtain one.

Voters last year approved marijuana use by people with certain medical conditions. The state will soon begin accepting applications from potential growers and dispensaries.

The joint committee also reviewed regulations for testing and labeling marijuana. The rules will now go before a legislative subcommittee.

Tags: 
Medical Marijuana
Arkansas Legislature

Related Content

Arkansas Senate Again Rejects Medical Marijuana Smoking Ban

By Mar 13, 2017
medical marijuana

The Arkansas Senate has again rejected an effort to ban smoking medical marijuana after opponents said the move undermines a voter-approved initiative that legalized the drug for people with certain ailments.

The Senate voted 15-11 Monday against the proposal to change the constitutional amendment voters approved in November legalizing medical marijuana to ban its smoking. The measure needs at least 24 votes to advance to the state House.

Arkansas Poll: Majority Support Smoking Medical Marijuana

By Feb 21, 2017
marijuana
npr.org

In a new survey, Arkansas voters made it clear they prefer the implementation of medical marijuana to allow for smoking cannabis and not waiting for federal law to allow for statewide usage.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll asked 440 Arkansas voters for their preferences on two debates occurring at the state legislature regarding medical marijuana’s implementation. Voters approved the measure last November by a 53-47% margin. In the latest survey conducted Tuesday, Feb. 14, voters were asked:

AG Rutledge: State, Federal Medical Marijuana Contradictions Depend On Federal Prosecutors

By Jan 30, 2017
Talk Business & Politics

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said that contradictions between state and federal law regarding medical marijuana usage will ultimately be a decision that federal prosecutors must reconcile. In the interim, Rutledge is advising state lawmakers to follow through with their duties to incorporate a voter-approved amendment into Arkansas code.

Rutledge, who appeared on Talk Business & Politics on Sunday, explained her first opinion request on the medical marijuana dilemma.