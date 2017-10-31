Pinnacle Mountain Gets New Park Superintendent

By 49 minutes ago

There’s a new superintendent at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Josh Jeffers was named to the post on Monday, which administers more than 2,300 acres of wetlands, prairies, forests, and of course – Pinnacle Mountain. Jeffers says he intends to focus his energies on attracting youth from diverse backgrounds in Little Rock schools.

“One of the issues we’re seeing here at the park is that although we have a lot of people come out that are of different cultures and enjoy it, not many are coming to our programs,” said Jeffers. “We’re hoping to reach out to children at different schools in hopes they’ll understand what we have to offer, know a little bit about the park, and that their families will come back out and enjoy it.”

Pinnacle offers a range of interpretative programs focusing on different animals in the park as well as an array of guided hikes and floats. Pinnacle Mountain was designated as a state park in 1977. It sits at the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains on the outskirts of Little Rock.

Jeffers started his park service career at DeGray Lake Resort State Park. He’s been assistant superintendent at Pinnacle since 2008. The former superintendent at Pinnacle, Ron Salley, left to manage War Memorial Stadium.

While he enjoys parks itself, which Jeffers champions as one of the most ecologically diverse in the state, it’s the people that make the park special to him.

“What really draws me is the diverse geographic area but also the diverse people that come visit the park since we’re located right close to Little Rock,” he said. “That’s what I really enjoy the most, getting to meet all these people.”

Tags: 
Arkansas Outdoors
Arkansas Environment
Arkansas Tourism

Related Content

Hunting Lodge Owner Newest Addition To Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

By Jul 11, 2017
Stan Jones Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Daniel Breen / KUAR News

Following two years of interviews for the job, Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Stan Jones to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Tuesday. Jones, a fifth-generation farmer and hunting lodge owner from Walnut Ridge, applauded previous efforts by the commission to promote the outdoors in Arkansas.

“I know we’ve got some difficult situations and issues that we’re going to have to face, but I’ve got a very positive look and attitude on everything, the Game & Fish [Commission] has done a good job, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Jones said.

Hot Springs National Park Using Goats To Eat Invasive Plants

By Jun 27, 2016

The National Park Service is turning to goats to help rid Hot Springs National Park of invasive plants that are growing in areas where herbicides can't be used.

Beginning Tuesday, Hot Springs National Park will employ a herd of goats to manage invasive plant services for five weeks. Shelley Todd is the park's natural resource program manager. She says the goats will eat the plants in a three-acre field that was planted with pine trees about 10 years ago. 

Arkansas Governor Taps Staff To Head Parks & Tourism

By Oct 22, 2015
The new head of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism is getting its first new executive director in 25 years. Kane Webb was named to the post by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday to succeed Richard Davies.

Webb is a former journalist and native Arkansan. He also comes straight from the governor’s office. Webb credits his background in communication and journalism as preparing him to promote the state’s destinations. The previous parks and tourism head also studied journalism before entering the department.

Arkansas Wildlife Officers Investigate Deer Beating

By Jan 29, 2016
Game and Fish

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers say they're investigating a video being circulated on Facebook that purportedly shows a deer being beaten with a textbook.

Officers said Friday they believe the video was made in Arkansas by three Georgia residents and one Arkansas resident. Agents say they've questioned one of the individuals and plan to get statements from the other three within the next two days.