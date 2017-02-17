Related Program: 
KUAR's Week In Review Podcast

Podcast: Legislature On Guns, Bathrooms And Tort Reform,

By , & 12 minutes ago

On this week's podcast the KUAR news team digs into a few of the bigger issues facing the Arkansas Legislature, including guns on college campuses, a bathroom bill and its possible impact on tourism, and abortion restrictions that are advancing. We also talk about some non-legislative matters, including an effort to address crime in the state and details of this year's Johnny Cash Heritage Festival to be held this time in his boyhood hometown of Dyess.

You can listen to the podcast above

Week-In-Review Podcast

