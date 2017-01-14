Power Dynamics At The Capitol In Session's First Week

Listen to the discussion with KUAR's Chris Hickey and Jacob Kauffman.

This week, the Arkansas General Assembly convened for its ninety-first session. KUAR’s Chris Hickey and Political Reporter and Morning Edition host Jacob Kauffman were there for much of it and took a dive into some of the first week’s big issues, including new rules on committee assignment process, party-switching former Democrats and attitudes surrounding proposed ethics reform legislation.

