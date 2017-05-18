President Trump Holds Press Conference With Colombia's President Before Overseas Trip

President Donald Trump is holding a press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Thursday afternoon.
The remarks will be Trump's first live, on-camera remarks since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped Robert Mueller to be a special counsel overseeing the Justice Department's Russia probe.
The press conference will also be one of Trump's last opportunities to speak on the record to the American media before his first trip overseas as president.
