Record-High Feb. 11 Temperatures Recorded Across Arkansas

By 1 minute ago

Credit www.weather.gov / NWS

A warm front brought record high temperatures to parts of Arkansas, breaking Feb. 11 records dating to the 1920s.

The National Weather Service says Saturday's high in Little Rock reached 79 degrees to break the record of 78 degrees set in 1922.

A high of 84 in Harrison broke a record high of 76 set in 1928. Other records include 81 degrees in Fayetteville to break the record of 72 set in 1962 and 85 degrees in Fort Smith to break the record of 76 degrees, also set in 1962.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the lower 70 in southern Arkansas and a storm system is forecast to move into southern Arkansas with a chance for rain late Monday and Tuesday. 

Tags: 
Arkansas Weather

Related Content

More Than 1,200 Wildfires Reported In Arkansas Last Year

By Jan 20, 2017
An aerial view of a wildfire near Charleston, Arkansas from November, 2017.
Arkansas Forestry Commission

Arkansas forestry officials say 2016 was a relatively quiet year for wildfires, but the fires still burned nearly 30 square miles in the state.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission says there was a total of 1,248 wildfires last year, and the busiest months were February, March and November. Officials say the top two causes of wildfires in the state were fires unintentionally started by outdoor burning and arson.