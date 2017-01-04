Regional Partnership Links Programs At Three Arkansas Higher Ed Campuses

By 1 minute ago

Dr. Glen Jones (left), president of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and Dr. John Hogan (right), president of National Park College in Hot Springs.
Credit Chris Hickey / KUAR News.

Leaders of two Arkansas community colleges and Henderson State University on Wednesday announced a partnership intended to increase the number of students completing degrees. 

The Southern Arkansas Regional Alliance will allow the administrations of National Park College in Hot Springs and the College of the Ouachitas in Malvern to share resources with Henderson State to allow students to transition between the campuses to attain their certificates, bachelor's, or associate's degrees .

Glen Jones, president of Henderson State University said the partnership could also assist the institutions in producing more graduates entering high-need career fields.

“The primary areas right now are healthcare and the needs of business and industry,” he said at a State Capitol press conference alongside Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of High Education Director Maria Markham.

“Our approach is really to listen,” Jones said. “We don’t want to create a bunch of initiatives and tell the community, ‘here’s what you need.’ A good example of this, is recently we had a meeting with Sun Paper that’s coming to Arkadelphia. And they have significant needs that Henderson cannot meet alone.”

John Hogan, president of National Park College, said the alliance allows a student to more easily transfer between the 2-year colleges and the 4-year programs at Henderson State.

“We’re trying to tighten that window and make sure that that student leaves our colleges and starts at Henderson with the same privileges as a Henderson student would. So [there’ll be] no extra credit, no lost time. So [we’ll have] a lot of communication and collaboration among the faculty so those degrees are completed on time,” he said.

Hogan said students at the three institutions would be able to pursue “open source” degrees. A press release states the open source degrees “will enable multiple entry and exit points between collaborating campuses.”

To read the memorandum of understanding between the three institutions, click here.

Tags: 
Arkansas Education

Related Content

UAPB Announces Plans To Go Solar And Cut Energy Costs

By Dec 22, 2016
UAPB
toursbyjoshwhitehead.blogspot.com

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has signed a $19.3 million deal with a construction firm to design and complete the state’s first energy conservation project to meet a 2009 legislative dictate to reduce energy costs on Arkansas college campuses by 30%.

Indianapolis, Ind.-based Performance Services, which has similar projects at secondary schools and colleges across the U.S., has been contracted to do the work at UAPB through the Arkansas Energy Performance Contracting (AEPC) Program, which is part of the state’s Arkansas Energy Office.

Study: Arkansas Head Start Teacher Pay And Education Below National Average

By Dec 14, 2016
Young children painting

A state-by-state study of Head Start programs shows Arkansas keeping up with national averages in per-child funding levels and hours of classroom time, but the state lags in pay and education levels for teachers. The National Institute for Early Education Research released the findings Wednesday.

Steve Barnett, the institute’s director and a professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, says in order to improve the reach and effectiveness of early childhood education, Arkansas should find more ways to partner with the federal Head Start program.

UALR Partners With School Districts In Effort To Tackle Higher Ed Affordability

By Dec 14, 2016
Mike Poore, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, and Andrew Rogerson, chancellor of UALR.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is announcing its latest plan in a strategy it hopes will combat affordability and accessibility issues in higher education.

Students in the Little Rock School District who are members of the high school classes of 2017 through 2020 would sign a non-binding agreement guaranteeing a spot at the University. The arrangement would provide access to UALR advisers who help with the admission and financial aid process.

The announcement is similar to earlier agreements UALR established with the Pulaski and Jacksonville school districts.

Arkansas Schools Hire Untrained Teachers As People Lose Interest In The Profession

By & Arkansas Public Media Dec 2, 2016

Davida Walls never thought she would be teaching high school biology, let alone in the first few months after graduating from college at 22.

“Teaching was not my initial goal. It was kind of an opportunity that just, you know, became available so I took it.”

She is trying to decide whether to become a doctor or a nurse, and plans to apply for a program to train for one or the other this year.

School Board Member Called To Resign Over Blackface Photo

By Dec 13, 2016
Ted Bonner
KATV, Channel 7 News

The Arkansas NAACP and several residents are calling for the resignation of a school board member in eastern Arkansas after photos surfaced of him in blackface while holding a sign referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.

NAACP members and others demanded Ted Bonner's resignation Monday during a Blevins School Board meeting. But the board's president, Justice West, says there's no mechanism for removing Bonner, who has refused to resign. Bonner has two years left in his term.

Arkansas Education Officials Announce Program To Increase Higher Ed Degrees

By Jun 12, 2013
Arkansas Department of Higher Education

Arkansas education officials are announcing a program they say will help with Governor Mike Beebe’s initiative to double the number of Arkansans with college degrees by 2025.

Noting "some college is better than no college," education officials say they’ll use a grant from the Kresge Foundation to put a system in place so the state’s community colleges and universities can blend student information.

The idea is that associates degrees would be awarded to students who transferred to a university from a two-year college and have amassed enough credits for a diploma.