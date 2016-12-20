Reward Up To $40K In Road-Rage Death Of Arkansas 3-Year-Old

The FBI has joined an investigation into the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy, who police say was fatally shot while riding in the backseat of his grandmother's car in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The FBI also announced Monday that it's offering a $20,000 reward in the case. The city of Little Rock is also offering a $20,000 reward.

Authorities say the boy and his grandmother were on a shopping trip Saturday when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car after honking at her at a stop sign. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to be random and that the suspect was driving an old black Chevrolet Impala.

No arrests have been made.