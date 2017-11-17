Sam Kass: Can Free Breakfast Improve Learning?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simple Solutions

About Sam Kass's TED Talk

16 million children face hunger in the U.S., which can prevent them from performing well in school. Chef Sam Kass describes a simple solution with a potentially huge impact: free breakfast.

About Sam Kass

Sam Kass is a former White House chef and food policy advisor for the Obama administration. He was also Executive Director of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign.

As one of the First Lady's longest-serving advisors, he helped create the first large-scale vegetable garden at the White House since Eleanor Roosevelt's victory garden.

He also helped advise on an initiative that provided free breakfast to all students at low-income schools.

He is the founder of TROVE and a partner in Acre Venture Partners.

