Several Deaths, Flash Flooding And Power Outages From Powerful Storm System

Severe thunderstorms in Arkansas are blamed for several deaths and authorities say two children are missing after the vehicle they were in was swept away by floodwaters. Water covers many roads and highways in the state from flash flooding, while thousands of Arkansans are without power.

In northwest Arkansas, police in Springdale say a 10-year-old girl was found dead about midnight Saturday after she climbed a fence in her backyard and was swept away by waters while firefighters in Eureka Springs say the body of a woman who was riding an inner tube in a creek was found Sunday morning after she disappeared Saturday night.

In east-central Arkansas police say 65-year-old Julia Schwede was killed Saturday night when a tree was blown into her home in DeWitt.

In Madison County in northwest Arkansas, the sheriff's office says an 18-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy haven't been found after the vehicle they were in was swept off a bridge near Hindsville.

An Arkansas volunteer fire department chief was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while working during storms in north-central Arkansas. Arkansas State Police say Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Decker died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 25 near Quitman, about 40 miles north of Little Rock. Trooper Liz Chapman said Decker was checking water levels during the storm when he was struck shortly before 4 a.m., but it wasn't know if he will be included as a storm-related death.

Numerous roads were closed across much of northern Arkansas because of flooding as more than three inches of rain fell in some areas.

Also, Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 65,000 power outages Sunday morning and electric cooperatives around the state reported about 14,000 outages.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, reported the storm system was moving eastward out of the state on Sunday, but flood warnings and watches remain in effect for much of the day.