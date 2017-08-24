South Arkansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies In Police Pursuit Accident

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has died after an accident that authorities say occurred during a police chase. Arkansas State Police identified the deputy as 29-year-old Timothy Braden who was with the Drew County Sheriff’s office.
A report says he tried to stop a vehicle early Thursday near Monticello, with the driver refusing to stop. Both vehicles were then involved in an accident.
23-year-old Samuel Vincent, who was injured in the accident, is now being held on charges of first degree murder, fleeing, as well as drug charges. An Arkansas State Police investigation is ongoing.
In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said:
It is always a difficult day when I hear of the loss of one of Arkansas’ finest. I am deeply saddened to learn that Deputy Timothy Braden was killed in the line of duty early this morning. Deputy Braden’s life was cut short in service to the people of our state. My prayers and gratitude are with Deputy Braden’s family and with the law enforcement community for their selfless commitment to serve and protect the people of our state, even in times of danger