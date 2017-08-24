South Arkansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies In Police Pursuit Accident

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has died after an accident that authorities say occurred during a police chase. Arkansas State Police identified the deputy as 29-year-old Timothy Braden who was with the Drew County Sheriff’s office.

A report says he tried to stop a vehicle early Thursday near Monticello, with the driver refusing to stop. Both vehicles were then involved in an accident.

23-year-old Samuel Vincent, who was injured in the accident, is now being held on charges of first degree murder, fleeing, as well as drug charges. An Arkansas State Police investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said: